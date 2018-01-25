Artist shares paper history at Gatakers Artspace

Maryborough artist Val McIntosh will share her language on the history of paper through varied artworks at her What I Read In The Paper exhibition at Gatakers Artspace.

Maryborough artist Val McIntosh will share her language on the history of paper through varied artworks at her What I Read In The Paper exhibition at Gatakers Artspace. Boni Holmes

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

MARYBOROUGH artist Val McIntosh will share her language of paper and some of the amazing ways to use paper at her latest exhibition.

Val will show the fascinating history of paper and its versatility with a display at Gatakers Artspace.

"The idea of the exhibition is to show some of the things you can do with paper - show how versatile it is," she said.

"I have been working on this exhibition for about two months.

"What holds this exhibit together is that they are all different types of paper and things that have been done to the paper so it doesn't have an overarching theme."

There will be displays of handmade paper, banana leaf and bamboo fibre, photocopy paper, raw fibres, paper that has been sculptured, drawn on, and moulded.

"I have stretch rice paper on a canvas which proved to be tricky and also mounted it onto paper board.

"There are also off-cuts of paper - I have not let anything go to waste by doing various things with it.

"The same with the artists' books which are cut up drawings including an eco-dying which are rose and gum leaves brew and recycled gift wrapping and paper.

"I am hoping to make a newspaper dress.

"I have drawn on five metres or more of pianola role - the paper has been treated before being drawn on because it is too shiny.

"I have been working with funerary paper - making into chatterboxes.

"It is amazing what you can do with paper - I have even made paper earrings."

Val held an exhibition with paper in Hervey Bay in 2005.

"This exhibition moves on from there and of course it is all new material," she said.

"I have been working on the history of paper - it started in China in 105AD.

"Paper was first made by cotton rags and plant fibres.

"Artists can buy pure rag paper, which is horrendously expensive. I have used it before and i have a piece which is 30/40 years old - it is so versatile - I could use it over and over again.

"Compared to photocopy paper which is 60 gsm - grams per square metre - and light card which is about 120; most artists' paper rates about 200 but the rag paper is about 600."

As an artist working with paper, Val hopes that visitors to the exhibition get an appreciation of the importance of paper.

DETAILS

Val McIntosh will hold her What I Read In The Paper exhibition at Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough from January 30 to February 25.