Artist uses yacht to share anti-fracking message

FRASER Coast artist and environmental activist Jorge Pujol will fly an anti-fracking message from his yacht at Hervey Bay Marina next week.



The protest is aimed at alerting people to the issues surrounding shale gas in the Wide Bay Burnett and the Fraser Coast.



Mr Pujol said he was passionate about the protection of the Great Sandy Strait and the Fraser Coast from shale gas and fracking.



He said he held particular concerns for the survival of marine life, including the dugong population.



Mr Pujol's yacht will be emblazoned with the message "Don't' Frack the Fraser Coast" at the protest at the marina on Tuesday from 10am.



Mr Pujol, founder of Art for Earth, said when he heard of the possibility of shale gas exploration in the region, he decided to send a message up and down the coast of Queensland and he intends to sail all the way to Abbott Point.

