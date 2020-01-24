Menu
December 2019 winners for Arts and Cultural Awards Fraser Coast – (L) senior winner Monique Brown, Cr Darren Everard and junior winner Claire Malouf. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Artists awards music to their ears

Glen Porteous
24th Jan 2020 5:30 PM
JUNIOR Arts and Cultural Person of the Month Award December winner Claire Malouf wants to teach music for a career and march her way into the Army band armed with her saxophone.

Practising more than five hours a week, the multi-talented musician plays the tenor horn, percussion, alto and baritone saxophone and has big plans for when she finishes high school.

“I am honoured to win this award and continue my family tradition because my dad and grandad played music,” Ms Malouf said.

“I want to be a music teacher when I finish high school and join the Australian Army Band.”

For 17 years, Monique Brown has taught music in Hervey Bay and dedicated her time and passion to the arts and has seen first hand the great difference it can make to a person’s life.

“To see a student play music and watch them grow is such a wonderful privilege. They share their gifts and talents with me and I do with them,” Ms Brown said.

She received the Senior Arts and Cultural Person of the Month Award for December and was humbled by the honour.

“I was touched, honoured and surprised to be recognised,” she said.

“I always make it about children and their music.”

At the recent Maryborough Eisteddfod, many of Ms Brown’s students performed on stage, testament to her hard work and encouragement.

“I teach music from early childhood to adults and it’s very special to see them learn and progress,” she said.

