Art's a symbol of our quest for peace

Maryborough artist Willy Paes with wife Di and fellow Rotarian Ron McLean (right) working on the Maryborough Sunrise Rotary Club Peace Pole which is expected to be erected at the Brolga Theatre.

Maryborough artist Willy Paes with wife Di and fellow Rotarian Ron McLean (right) working on the Maryborough Sunrise Rotary Club Peace Pole which is expected to be erected at the Brolga Theatre. Boni Holmes

ANCHORING a quest for peace in the community are the dedicated members of the Rotary Club of Maryborough - Sunrise.

With the design from Maryborough artist and fellow Rotarian Willy Paes, a peace pole is expected to be erected at the Brolga Theatre before the end of the year.

"Willy proposed a design which draws together aspects promoting peace, and connecting air, land, water, steel, timber and fire in a design that is truly representative of the Fraser Coast community," club president Glenda Pitman said.

"Rotary has a strong focus on peace - we fund fellowships at universities around the world to address conflict prevention and resolution, and fund various projects to address underlying causes of conflict such as poverty, unequal access to resources, ethnic tension."

Maryborough Sunrise Rotary Club member and artist Willy Paes carving a design into the Peace Pole which is the club's major project. Boni Holmes

A peace pole is a hand-crafted monument that displays the message May Peace Prevail on Earth.

"Our poles will join peace poles all over the world in 180 countries," Ms Pitman said.

"The Maryborough peace pole will be unique, and tailored to our region and residents.

"It is planned as a piece of public art which anchors our quest for peace firmly in the local community.

"Although designed as three distinct elements, the strength of the artwork is seen when those elements are combined as one piece - symbolising our need to move forward together."

The three elements include weathered steel left over from the Gallipoli to Armistice project and donated by the Maryborough RSL Club, a bluegum log rescued by the council from road widening works on the Bruce Highway, and a steel plate abutting the carved log containing two inset panels.

The drawings artist Willy Paes will carve on to the peace pole. Boni Holmes

"The story of this peace pole project links past and present in a harmonious project," Ms Pitman said.

"A log reclaimed from the banks of the Mary River at Tiaro will be the centrepiece of the work, standing over three metres tall, and flanked by two pillars made from steel donated from the Gallipoli Project recently completed in Maryborough.

"One pillar is laser etched with May Peace Prevail on Earth in the languages of indigenous tribes, and many of the languages of immigrants who came through this port of entry.

"The other pillar will have several art pieces by local indigenous artists etched in glass.

"We anticipate this being completed in June 2019."