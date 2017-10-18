Artslink brews up some family fun

AS NIGHT falls on the Scarness Park ghosts, witches and other ghastly ghouls will brew up a spooky, but fun-filled, family event next Saturday night.
Fraser Coast Artslink is set to host the sixth annual Halloween Party for kids, which has in the past has attracted a 2500-strong crowd.
While some might argue that Halloween should remain an American tradition, the council-funded event offers Fraser Coast children a safe and fun alternative to trick-or-treating.
Secretary Suzi Geddes said she was looking forward to seeing families come together for a fun night out.
"People are really enthusiastic about it; they get dressed up and have a good time and it's so great to see families out and about, having a good time," Ms Geddes said.
"It's a time for people to get away from the stress of their work, be entertained and spend some quality family time together."
The event will be held between 3-8pm and includes a free disco, face painting, free balloon artists, kids' workshops, costume parade and rides.
There will also be a fire twirler hosting workshops and demonstrations.
"The hope is to bring the community together in a fun experience that can be enjoyed by the whole family."
People of all ages are invited to dress up in costume and vie for a prize in the costume competition with three categories - kids, adults, and family or group.
A barbecue and market stalls will be operated by Artslink.
Entry is free. Visit www.frasercoastarts link.com.au.