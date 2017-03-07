This artwork could help domestic violence victims

EMPOWERING: Fraser Coast artist Diana Clift hopes her art will inspire women at the Wide Bay Women's Health Centre to find strength through her work.

FRASER Coast artist Diana Clift hopes her series of portraits will inspire women at the Wide Bay Women's Health Centre to find strength through her work.

To honour International Women's Day tomorrow, and the week of celebrations surrounding it, Ms Clift has set up a gallery of women's portraits in the Torquay-based health centre.

The Wide Bay Women's Health Centre is a safe place for women to go for counselling and to seek help and support when facing hardship including domestic violence.

Ms Clift said she hoped when the women saw her work, they would feel that they were not alone.

"I hope they look at the emotion in the work, and that it resonates with them," Ms Clift said.

"The women [in the portraits] are different ages, from different cultural backgrounds and are in different states of emotion. It's about women being acknowledged."

Women's health centre counsellor Tanya Barich said it was important for women facing tough situations to feel like they were not alone.

"It builds resilience, if you feel like you belong," Ms Barich said,

"It's [the artwork] about bringing women together as sisters of solidarity."

To contact the health centre, you can call 4125 5788.

For 24-hour support anywhere in Queensland, phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline on 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.