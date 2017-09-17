Artwork to celebrate the Hervey Bay 100

NEW SUIT: Jeffrey Morris models the artwork during Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's first event of the season at River Heads.

NEW SUIT: Jeffrey Morris models the artwork during Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's first event of the season at River Heads. Alistair Brightman

EVERY competitor in this year's Hervey Bay 100 will take home a piece of the Esplanade as created by one of the region's most talented artists.

Rebecca Jane Knowles created the artwork, modelled on a triathlon suit by Hervey Bay 100 organiser Jeffrey Morris above, which will be displayed on souvenir shirts given to every athlete who participates in this year's event.

While the concept is no different to previous years, it is the first time organisers engaged an artist to create the centrepiece.

"Rebecca is a local artist that produces a lot of beautiful, colourful artwork around the region, and we approached her to do a design that suited our race,” Morris said.

"She's come up with a beautiful piece of art.”

The work is stunning, and captures the central area of the event course, but it may surprise you to learn she had little more than a week to produce the work.

"I thought it'd be beautiful to do for our race,” Morris said.

"We sat down in April and we wanted the image ready to go by the time the race opened in May, so she had only two weeks in the end to do the artwork.

"She put 90 hours into it to get it done and that's become the artwork.

"It turned out really good. she's captured the race precinct, it's turned out really good.”

The Hervey Bay 100 will be held on November 19.

The weekend includes the Have A Crack Tri, which covers a shorter distance and is open to those aged 15 and older, and the Hundy Kids event. This year's Hundy will be the first to include the Barge2Beach ocean swim, a 2km course which starts at a barge and ends at the race precinct in Scarness.