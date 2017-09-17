26°
Sport

Artwork to celebrate the Hervey Bay 100

NEW SUIT: Jeffrey Morris models the artwork during Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's first event of the season at River Heads.
NEW SUIT: Jeffrey Morris models the artwork during Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's first event of the season at River Heads. Alistair Brightman
Matthew McInerney
by

EVERY competitor in this year's Hervey Bay 100 will take home a piece of the Esplanade as created by one of the region's most talented artists.

Rebecca Jane Knowles created the artwork, modelled on a triathlon suit by Hervey Bay 100 organiser Jeffrey Morris above, which will be displayed on souvenir shirts given to every athlete who participates in this year's event.

While the concept is no different to previous years, it is the first time organisers engaged an artist to create the centrepiece.

"Rebecca is a local artist that produces a lot of beautiful, colourful artwork around the region, and we approached her to do a design that suited our race,” Morris said.

"She's come up with a beautiful piece of art.”

The work is stunning, and captures the central area of the event course, but it may surprise you to learn she had little more than a week to produce the work.

"I thought it'd be beautiful to do for our race,” Morris said.

"We sat down in April and we wanted the image ready to go by the time the race opened in May, so she had only two weeks in the end to do the artwork.

"She put 90 hours into it to get it done and that's become the artwork.

"It turned out really good. she's captured the race precinct, it's turned out really good.”

The Hervey Bay 100 will be held on November 19.

The weekend includes the Have A Crack Tri, which covers a shorter distance and is open to those aged 15 and older, and the Hundy Kids event. This year's Hundy will be the first to include the Barge2Beach ocean swim, a 2km course which starts at a barge and ends at the race precinct in Scarness.

Topics:  fcsport hervey bay 100

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Poetic writing an invigorating experience

Poetic writing an invigorating experience

Invigorating. It is the one word used to describe Audrey Sorensen's experience in Gabriella Salmon's poetry writing class.

Students create beautiful mural at Kirami

VERY PROUD: Fraser Coast Anglican College students Shruti Pillai, Madison Paranihi, Aimee Humphreys, visual arts teacher Katherine Ellis, Mia Van Teijlingen and Erin Obrien with their mural.

The mural was adored by residents at Kirami

Ice Dragons zoom through Tech Challenge

Ice Dragons team mates Alexandrea Rossiter, Anneka Haman, Chelsea Campbell, Jorja Sessarago, Jacky Ruan, Abbey Mugford, Jearen Rivero, Grace Riley, Blake Jeffery and Chenoah Thomas (not pictured).

The Ice Dragons are the ultimate competitors

WATCH: Fire burns in Kawungan

A paddock fire and the thick smoke it caused, disrupted traffic along Main St and Doolong Road, Urraween.

Smoke is affecting traffic

Local Partners

Harrington praises Hauser's commitment after world title win

Brian Harrington was kicking back on a boat off Airlie Beach as his former charge Matthew Hauser stormed to a world title.

Hauser becomes a junior world champ

Australian triathlete Matthew Hauser crosses the finish line to become the Junior World Champion at the 2017 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Matthew Hauser is the Junior World Champion.

Suns players need to be in spotlight, says Rodney Eade

Rodney Eade says it would not hurt for Gold Coast players to have more scrutiny.

Suns players need to be in spotlight, says Rodney Eade