Lightning's Madeline McAuliffe pictured during the Round 3 Super Netball match between the Sunshine Coast Lightning and the Queensland Firebirds at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (AAP Image/Josh Woning) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Netball

Lightning defeat Firebirds in riveting Queensland derby

Tom Threadingham
by
12th May 2019 12:30 PM

UPDATE: Sunshine Coast Lightning have won a riveting Queensland derby against Firebirds.

In a physical and electric encounter at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Lightning proved slick and hard to contain in the circle, winning 71-56.  

Firebirds entered the match without their captain Gabi Simpson, who was out with a minor injury. Maddie Hinchliffe was brought to the bench.

Goal shooter and player of the match Peace Proscovia picked up where she left off last week, proving a formidable attacking force in the circle with 53 goals at 96 percent.

In what was their first home game of the Super Netball season, Lightning led by as many as 15-goals in the second quarter and despite a fight back from Firebirds in the third stanza, Lightning pushed to finish strong.

They got three bonus points from the match.

 

EARLIER: NETBALL: Sunshine Coast Lightning will look to continue their electric form when they battle Queensland Firebirds at Brisbane Entertainment Centre today.

The Sippy Downs-based outfit enter the clash on the back of a stellar victory over West Coast Fever while Firebirds lace up yet to earn their first win after drawing with Collingwood last week.

Although it's being played at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, it will be the Lightning's first home fixture of the season due to USC Stadium still being in the midst of renovations.

Coach Noeline Taurua is expecting a tough and physical outing, with both sides eager to get the bragging rights in the Queensland derby.

Follow the action below from 1pm:

The Sunshine Coast Daily

