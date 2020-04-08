Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

As our world changes, let’s make sure it’s for the better

Christian Berechree
8th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

“WE had some isolation periods in the UK during the war … We survived that and got on with our lives, just like we will after this.”

These words from Point Vernon’s Patricia Wolzak should serve as a reminder to anyone fearing we’re witnessing the end of life as we know it.

If we can get through a war – several, actually – we can get through this.

Though in truth, the pessimists are right.

This is the end of life as we know it, just as the world wars changed things forever in their time.

Global challenges bring about global shifts.

At this stage, there is no telling exactly what the world will look like on the other side of this pandemic.

A few things are certain, however – it will be different and its people will be as resilient as ever.

We have an opportunity, as a global community, to make this a change for the better.

Seeing traditional industries embrace technology in new ways, virtually overnight, has been inspiring.

Witnessing government slash through red tape to take care of the most vulnerable shows maybe it’s not so hard after all.

The momentum doesn’t have to stop once the crisis is over.

Our world can continue changing, evolving and improving as a result of this struggle.

Right here on the Fraser Coast, our community has proved just how tough its people are.

Jumping on board the viral drive-by birthday party trend shows we’re still up for a bit of fun.

The dogged determination of new business owners getting started in the midst of this disaster proves what we all know.

If we weather the storm, we’ll come out stronger at the end.

The world is undeniably changing.

Let’s decide now to make sure this change is for the better.

coronavirusfrasercoast fcopinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Threat remains’: Health boss’ warning as curve flattens

        premium_icon ’Threat remains’: Health boss’ warning as curve flattens

        News No new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Wide Bay but Queensland’s chief medical officer has urged caution.

        Help at hand for those with disabilities during pandemic

        premium_icon Help at hand for those with disabilities during pandemic

        News People who do not have carers or family to assist them should call the Community...

        Off-leash areas remain open but council urges caution

        premium_icon Off-leash areas remain open but council urges caution

        News Dog off-leash areas across the Fraser Coast will remain open but the council has...

        M’boro eatery launches in troubled times

        premium_icon M’boro eatery launches in troubled times

        News Coronavirus hasn’t stopped Liza Higham & Leesa Kinnane from bringing their...