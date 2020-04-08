As our world changes, let’s make sure it’s for the better

“WE had some isolation periods in the UK during the war … We survived that and got on with our lives, just like we will after this.”

These words from Point Vernon’s Patricia Wolzak should serve as a reminder to anyone fearing we’re witnessing the end of life as we know it.

If we can get through a war – several, actually – we can get through this.

Though in truth, the pessimists are right.

This is the end of life as we know it, just as the world wars changed things forever in their time.

Global challenges bring about global shifts.

At this stage, there is no telling exactly what the world will look like on the other side of this pandemic.

A few things are certain, however – it will be different and its people will be as resilient as ever.

We have an opportunity, as a global community, to make this a change for the better.

Seeing traditional industries embrace technology in new ways, virtually overnight, has been inspiring.

Witnessing government slash through red tape to take care of the most vulnerable shows maybe it’s not so hard after all.

The momentum doesn’t have to stop once the crisis is over.

Our world can continue changing, evolving and improving as a result of this struggle.

Right here on the Fraser Coast, our community has proved just how tough its people are.

Jumping on board the viral drive-by birthday party trend shows we’re still up for a bit of fun.

The dogged determination of new business owners getting started in the midst of this disaster proves what we all know.

If we weather the storm, we’ll come out stronger at the end.

The world is undeniably changing.

Let’s decide now to make sure this change is for the better.