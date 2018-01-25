Asbestos to be removed from council admin building

REFURB: Asbestos and electrical issues will be addressed at the council's Maryborough admin building.

REFURB: Asbestos and electrical issues will be addressed at the council's Maryborough admin building. Karleila Thomsen

ELECTRICAL issues and asbestos in Maryborough's council administration building will be addressed after councillors voted to approve the refurbishment.

Problems detected during construction work in December 2017 prompted calls for an overhaul of the building.

The motion was carried unanimously by councillors at Wednesday's meeting.

Experts will now undertake a feasibility assessment on the administration building to determine the scope of the works.

While the extent of costs is unknown, council documents reveal the costs for the asbestos removal and the refurbishment "will be significant."

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the last thing the council wanted to do was put their workers under a health risk.

"A lot of old buildings in Maryborough have got asbestos in them, and if it's disturbed it needs to be removed," Cr Chapman said.

"The report will give us an idea of quotes and the extent of the work."

"It's our own building, it's an asset that we've got, and sometimes they need to have money put into them."

A temporary customer service centre next to the Friendlies Chemist on Adelaide St has been set up in the interim.