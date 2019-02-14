Exhaustion pushes Barty out of Doha

ASH Barty has paid a price for her Fed Cup exertions, withdrawing from this week's Doha tournament with a hip injury.

Barty played three matches in two days in Australia's 3-2 Fed Cup tie win last weekend and elected to pull out of the Doha event, at which she had been eighth seed.

Queensland's world No.13 has also reportedly withdrawn from next week's Dubai tournament, although an attempt to gain comment from her management was not successful.

After Dubai, the next tournaments Barty had entered are California's Indian Wells, starting on March 6, and the Miami Open.

The Australian Fed Cup spearhead had said on Monday her four-tournament hardcourt swing through the Middle East and the US was an "exciting time" for her and gave no indication she was in doubt for Doha.

Barty has amassed five top-20 scalps this year already, counting her straight-sets demolition of 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys in their Fed Cup match in the United States last Sunday.

Ashleigh Barty carried the Aussies through with three wins.

Nick Kyrgios's immediate plans are also no more clear than Barty's after he withdrew from the ATP Rotterdam event, citing a knee injury.

Kyrgios, who tested his knee in doubles at a Texas Challenger last week, has an entry in for next week's ATP Delray Beach tournament.

Ajla Tomljanovic qualified for the main draw in Doha, but Queenslander Sam Stosur has failed to get through the last round of qualifying.

Tomljanovic, Australia's second-highest ranked player behind Barty, saw off Polona Hercog, of Slovenia, 6-3 6-4 and will play German Julia Goerges in the main draw.

Stosur was beaten 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 6-4 by Russian Anna Blinkova.

Yes, Bernard Tomic is still out there. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Bernard Tomic booked a second-round match against world No.9 John Isner at the ATP New York Open after a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lucas Lacko, of Slovakia.

Tomic ranked No.87, did not lose a service games in his first match since his two contentious interviews complaining about Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Tomic's estranged Davis Cup ex-teammates John Millman and Jordan Thompson are among the seeds in New York.

Millman has a first round bye as fourth seed and seventh seed Thompson saw off American wildcard Noah Rubin 6-7 (7-9), 7-5, 6-1.

Japan's Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has surprised WTA Tour insiders by announcing she would no longer be coached by Sascha Bajin, who took her the world No.1 ranking.

Bajin lasted just 13 months in the job, in which time Osaka rose in the rankings from No.68 and won two Grand Slam crowns.

