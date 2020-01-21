Menu
In his first visit to a nightclub since he became sober, Nova's Ash Bradnam admits he came to an important realisation.
Radio star shares ‘big moment’ in sobriety

by Amy Price
21st Jan 2020 6:02 PM
BRISBANE radio presenter Ash Bradnam walked out of a nightclub when he feared his sobriety was being tested.

The Nova 106.9 breakfast show host, who is four years sober after a debilitating and public battle with alcohol addiction, opened up about overcoming a "big moment" surrounded by partygoers during his first visit to a nightclub in a decade.

Discussing the night on Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie on Tuesday morning, Bradnam explained he had taken his wife Jodie and their three boys - Levi, 16, Sid, 14, and Archie, 7 - to an all-ages Hilltop Hoods concert, which was held at a nightclub in Hawaii, over the holiday break.

"I haven't been in a nightclub for over 10 years," Bradnam told his co-hosts.

"I had a big moment, where … I'm looking around seeing all these people drink and I freaked out for a bit and I said 'Jodes I've got to go', and I walked outside and I just went for a walk around the block, because your mind plays tricks on you."

He continued: "I haven't had a drink in four years and I didn't want to have a drink. It wasn't about that. It was the romance, the memories of nightclubs from back in the day that just for a moment I'm thinking 'Everyone here is having a better time than me'. I sort of fell in that victim thing."

Bradnam said taking a moment outside was the best thing he could have done, and allowed him to enjoy the rest of the night with his family.

"I had this epiphany, this is what I got sober for, nights like this," he said.

"You are here with your kids at their very first concert … this is a great moment to share."

"I went in and I just kept that in my head, this is why I got sober, because I wake up tomorrow, I have a great experience with my kids, I have a great night and I have nothing to feel ashamed about."

Archie, a big fan of the Hilltop Hoods, ended up getting a shout out on stage by the Australian hip hop favourites.

