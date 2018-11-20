Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
National
National "A" Class sailing titles - Andrew Landenberger. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Ashby, Landenberger in charge after first day

Matthew McInerney
by
20th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAILING: Two general restarts and a black flag forced a delay to proceedings on day three of a weather-affected Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran World Championships in Hervey Bay.

As was the case with last week's national titles, the first day of world championship racing was called off due to the conditions.

Monday marked the first day of races, and two familiar faces dominated.

Grafton's Andrew Landenberger, the former Olympic silver medallist who won the A-Cat Australian Championship, dominated the Classics division with a perfect three wins in three races, while Glenn Ashby achieved the same feat in the Open class.

Landenberger and Scott Anderson finished first and second at last week's national titles, and they remain in the same position after three world title races.

Sweden's Alberto Farnesi is third.

Ashby, the 2017 America's Cup-winning skipper of Emirates Team New Zealand, won the national opens title last week.

He leads Dutch sailor Mischa Heemskerk and Team NZ teammate Blair Tuke after three races.

andrew landenberger fcsailing glenn ashby sail hervey bay sailing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SURVIVOR'S STORY: Just one of 27,000 cases in Queensland

    premium_icon SURVIVOR'S STORY: Just one of 27,000 cases in Queensland

    News While Jenny* was sitting inside Maryborough Hospital with her sick infant son, she unknowingly let her phone go to voicemail while she spoke to the doctor

    HISTORIC: Never seen before photos of the region uncovered

    premium_icon HISTORIC: Never seen before photos of the region uncovered

    News The glass negatives are from the late 1800s to early 1900s.

    Cop spitter: ‘I don’t call myself Australian’

    Cop spitter: ‘I don’t call myself Australian’

    News “I want to say sorry to my mob. With any of these articles I never intended to hurt...

    Best place to hook a catch as strong winds expected

    premium_icon Best place to hook a catch as strong winds expected

    News Northerly winds will makes things difficult.

    Local Partners