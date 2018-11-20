Ashby, Landenberger in charge after first day

SAILING: Two general restarts and a black flag forced a delay to proceedings on day three of a weather-affected Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran World Championships in Hervey Bay.

As was the case with last week's national titles, the first day of world championship racing was called off due to the conditions.

Monday marked the first day of races, and two familiar faces dominated.

Grafton's Andrew Landenberger, the former Olympic silver medallist who won the A-Cat Australian Championship, dominated the Classics division with a perfect three wins in three races, while Glenn Ashby achieved the same feat in the Open class.

Landenberger and Scott Anderson finished first and second at last week's national titles, and they remain in the same position after three world title races.

Sweden's Alberto Farnesi is third.

Ashby, the 2017 America's Cup-winning skipper of Emirates Team New Zealand, won the national opens title last week.

He leads Dutch sailor Mischa Heemskerk and Team NZ teammate Blair Tuke after three races.