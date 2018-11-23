Ashby recovers to win tenth world championship

SAILING: It will be business as usual when Glenn Ashby returns to work next week, but he'd be forgiven for waking up with a sore head today.

Ashby, the America's Cup-winning skipper on Emirates Team New Zealand in 2017, recovered from a slower first race yesterday to claim the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran Championships opens title.

"I'm a bit weary actually, it's been a pretty big day,” he said after the third and final race.

"It ended up getting windier this afternoon than what the forecast predicted but that's mother nature, you have to roll with it and set up your boat.”

He was the favourite entering the biggest sailing event in the Fraser Coast's long history, and Ashby delivered.

He convincingly won the Australian title last week, then backed up that performance to claim honours at the worlds.

Mischa Heemskerk had a chance to claim a late title victory after yesterday's first race, but Ashby recomposed himself to win the last two races and snuff out the Dutchman's strong challenge.

"He sailed very well in that race but I knew there were three races, I had a couple of points up my sleeve so I had to keep being consistent and not make any major mistakes,” Ashby said.

"I sailed much more cleanly in that second race and the last one, I got off the line nicely and managed to be in a reasonable position at the top mark.”

Ashby's Team New Zealand teammates Blair Tuke and Peter Burling finished third and fourth, an overall result he said was due to their preparation.

"I think the effort we put in over the last two or three weeks in Melbourne,” he said.

"We did two weeks of intense training where we were sailing most days and testing the equipment.

"I'm pretty happy with the scorecard given the calibre of other guys sailing here, and really just pleased to get it all done and get the weight off the shoulders. To win at the end is very satisfying.”