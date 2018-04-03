Ashleigh's weekends are for volunteering

WHILE most 15-year-olds spend their Saturday nights with friends or watching movies, Ashleigh Moller spends hers at the race track.

Ashleigh has been volunteering at Maryborough Speedway and has been a driver for six years helping her dad, speedway President Wayne Moller.

"I help hand out meals to volunteers, I sometimes escort the media and other people out to the pits," she said.

"I just really love the speedway and the atmosphere when I'm there.

"It's a pretty awesome way to spend a Saturday night."

Not only does Ashleigh volunteer during high-octane weekends, she also volunteers at her school.

"I've been a class leader at school and through that we help volunteer at the animal refuge," she said.

"I just love helping others and serving the Maryborough community."

Ashleigh believes living in a regional city meant people felt more connected and more likely to volunteer their time.

"It doesn't really surprise me that (72 per cent of young people) on the Fraser Coast willingly help other people," she said.

"We're more rural which I think makes it easier for people to lend a hand than it is in a bigger city.

"It's definitely something to be proud of."