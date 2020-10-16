”Asleep at the wheel”: Senator’s swipe at outgoing MP

Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm and ALP candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari got out to meet the locals in Urangan.

HERVEY Bay’s Labor candidate Adrian Tantari has accused retiring member Ted Sorensen of “neglecting” the city during his time in parliament.

It comes just days after Mr Tantari emerged at his first official appearance this campaign and as he finally responded to questions about Labor’s failure to field a candidate for so many months.

Speaking alongside Senator Anthony Chisholm at Urangan on Thursday, he said his plan was to kickstart jobs in the region.

He claimed the city had suffered under the LNP.

“The LNP has neglected Hervey Bay for 11 years,” he said.

“They take it as laydown, they will just win this seat.

“But I’m telling you now, I’m out there and I’m challenging them and we’re going to give them a great show in this election.”

Mr Chisholm accused Mr Sorensen of “being asleep at the wheel”.

“I can’t think of one thing he’s done in the local community in the time that he’s been here,” he said.

Steve Coleman is the LNP candidate contesting the seat of Hervey Bay at the upcoming election.

The LNP yesterday defended Mr Sorensen’s record in the region.

Mr Sorensen said some of his career highlights included building a better Hervey Bay Airport terminal and extending the runway to take flights from Sydney and establishing a new cancer and dental clinic and also a Renal unit so people did not have to travel to Gympie or Nambour for health services.

Mr Tantari said he had been campaigning strongly alongside Sen Chisolm in the past few days.

“We talked to people about the strong economic recovery plan of the Palaszczuk Government,” he said.

“We will be increasing services in Hervey Bay in the areas of education, health and infrastructure.”

During the press conference, Mr Tantari said he also envisioned Hervey Bay becoming an education hub for the region.

“I think education assists every body in bettering themselves and moving forward,” he said.

He said he was also committed to upgrading infrastructure, particularly concerning intersections.

Mr Tantari said he was hoping to be elected in conjunction with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders so they could work together for the Fraser Coast.

“Bruce Saunders has done a great job for Maryborough, there is no doubt,” he said.

Mr Chisholm said it was an important election as the state continued to recover from the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said alongside Mr Tantari, they had visited the Kondari Hotel and spent time on the Esplanade asking people what the city needed.