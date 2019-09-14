Aslett is inspired by his family

Mitchell Aslett powers the ball into the net to score for The Waves earlier this season.

FOOTBALL: The Waves striker Mitch Aslett has more inspiration than most to win this year’s Wide Bay Premier League title with the club.

Aslett will play in his second grand final in the competition after helping The Waves to win the title in 2016.

But he enters tomorrow’s grand final under different circumstances after becoming a father for the first time almost two months ago.

Aslett admits a lot of this season has been about him.

“It will be a great finish to the year, getting a premiership win,” he said.

“That’s one of the things I’m playing for this year, my little boy.

“Hopefully I’m going to do it (win the competition) for him.”

Aslett is confident the side is good, if not better, than the same side that triumphed three years ago.

“The team we’ve got now is more than capable of doing it this weekend,” he said.

“The capability to do it is there, if we show up with the right attitude and game plan we can do it.”