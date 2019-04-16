Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The ASOS bubble wrap dress people are mocking all over the internet. Picture: ASOS
The ASOS bubble wrap dress people are mocking all over the internet. Picture: ASOS
Fashion & Beauty

Bizarre ‘bubble wrap’ dress baffles internet

by Rhian Deutrom
16th Apr 2019 11:37 AM

ASOS has done it again, people. The online retailer's latest fashion faux pas has left people in stitches all over the internet.

The retailer is known for selling a range of questionable pieces, from the unorthodox "cling wrap pants", to the horror show that is the Leg Cut Out Leg Harness.

But this time, the store has truly outdone itself, offering a dress so ridiculous and impractical that shoppers claim they could recreate it by spending $10 at Officeworks.

Behold, the "all over sequin mesh beach dress".

This sheer mesh, slip dress is described as "totally see-though" and comes in sizes XS-L.

Jaded London’s “all over sequin mesh beach dress” in multi. Picture: ASOS
Jaded London’s “all over sequin mesh beach dress” in multi. Picture: ASOS


The internet is having an absolute field day with this one, claiming the dress looks exactly like a roll of bubble wrap.

"This looks like something a new TV got wrapped in," one person commented.

Another joked: "They sell the same outfit at officeworks".

To add insult to injury, the dress is currently on sale, down from $136 to $68. So get in quick, while stocks last.

The dress leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination. Picture: ASOS
The dress leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination. Picture: ASOS

The dress features a cowl neck and thin spaghetti straps, and the description promises "sweet looks from the ground up".

Bubble wrap lovers everywhere said the poor model probably wouldn't get sweet looks outside the studio, but a bunch of itchy hands, desperate to pop some wrap.

"You could have some fun popping that," one person wrote.

Others speculated that the dress could come in handy for when the wearer gets bored.

Another claimed he wouldn't be able to stop himself from popping the bubble wrap dress if he saw it out on the street.

"This would get me in trouble because I would want to pop them," he wrote.

But upon closer inspection, the bubble wrap effect of the dress is, in fact, thousands of tiny gold sequins sewed onto a clear mesh slip.

The detail in the dress didn't stop people from mocking it, however, with one claiming "$68 for a bit of bubble wrap, don't think so".

Others joked that the completely see-through dress was perfect to protect the model from bumps and scrapes.

"She is also fragile and now she's shock and water proof," one person said.

"I'm getting one, might save me from bruises," another commented.

Close-up, the dress is made from thousands of tiny sequins. Picture: ASOS
Close-up, the dress is made from thousands of tiny sequins. Picture: ASOS

More Stories

asos fashion trends viral photo

Top Stories

    Jon Vea Vea gives back to community theatre through concert

    Jon Vea Vea gives back to community theatre through concert

    Music The newly formed band of five had nowhere to rehearse and were faced with practising at each other's house, until a community theatre stepped in to help.

    New Bay cafe to offer chance to learn hospitality skills

    premium_icon New Bay cafe to offer chance to learn hospitality skills

    News New Bay cafe to offer chance to learn skills

    Bay's commercial fishermen fear changes could gut industry

    premium_icon Bay's commercial fishermen fear changes could gut industry

    Business Concerns about sustainability 'weren't reflected by the industry'.