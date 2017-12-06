Menu
Upcoming Bay model makes runway debut in Brisbane

Hervey Bay teen Mason Clarke.
Hervey Bay teen Mason Clarke. Annie Perets
HERVEY Bay's aspiring model Mason Clarke said his first time walking on a runway was "everything I had expected".

The 16-year-old (pictured) was an entrant in the nationwide competition Australian Supermodel of the Year.

He went to Brisbane last week to compete, where he was required to walk down a runway showcasing three outfits.

Mason Clarke.
Mason Clarke. Contributed

"It was a medium-sized runway, with the entrant's friends and family watching from the seats," Mason said.

"The judges and everyone were really nice.

"I really liked the whole atmosphere of the event."

Mason, who has a birth defect, will find out later this month whether he has made it to the next round of the supermodel competition.

