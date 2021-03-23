Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Granville State School principal Leon Alexander McKay appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Granville State School principal Leon Alexander McKay appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
News

Assault case involving M’boro principal back in court

Carlie Walker
23rd Mar 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Maryborough school principal accused of assault has again had his charges mentioned in court.

Leon Alexander McKay, principal of Granville State School, is charged with one count of serious assault of a person over 60 and another count of interfering with a driver’s control of a vehicle.

The charges were mentioned before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He did not appear in court for the mention.

The charges relate to an incident in Maryborough West on December 10 last year, according to court documents.

They allege Mr McKay was a passenger in the car and assaulted the driver at the intersection of Walker St and the Bruce Highway.

The court heard the matter required another adjournment after submissions made to resolve the matter were unsuccessful.

The case was adjourned until May 4.

Originally published as Assault case involving M’boro principal back in court

fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Legendary M’boro engineer reunited with boat 60 years on

        Premium Content Legendary M’boro engineer reunited with boat 60 years on

        News Emotional moment brings back boating memories for Maryborough family.

        Cricket captain already eyeing next premiership after win

        Premium Content Cricket captain already eyeing next premiership after win

        News The Hervey Bay club has just won the Fraser Coast senior cricket competition

        UPDATE: Man, 28, dies after horror crash at Tiaro

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man, 28, dies after horror crash at Tiaro

        News The crash at Tiaro left three people seriously injured

        FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.