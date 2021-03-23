A Maryborough school principal accused of assault has again had his charges mentioned in court.

Leon Alexander McKay, principal of Granville State School, is charged with one count of serious assault of a person over 60 and another count of interfering with a driver’s control of a vehicle.

The charges were mentioned before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He did not appear in court for the mention.

The charges relate to an incident in Maryborough West on December 10 last year, according to court documents.

They allege Mr McKay was a passenger in the car and assaulted the driver at the intersection of Walker St and the Bruce Highway.

The court heard the matter required another adjournment after submissions made to resolve the matter were unsuccessful.

The case was adjourned until May 4.

Originally published as Assault case involving M’boro principal back in court