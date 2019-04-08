Aston Villa wins a thriller

Brothers Aston Villa's Jaryd Bennier kicks the ball into attack last month. He scored two goals on Saturday night.

Brothers Aston Villa's Jaryd Bennier kicks the ball into attack last month. He scored two goals on Saturday night. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich didn't know whether to laugh or cry after Saturday night.

His side defeated Doon Villa in one of the most frantic ends to the Wide Bay Premier League in the history of the competition.

Villa led 3-0 against their Maryborough rivals in the 87th minute and looked home before Doon Villa fought back.

Doon Villa scored three goals in seven and a half minutes to secure what it thought would be a valuable draw.

But the side was to be denied through a piece of brilliance from Villa player Michael Stayte.

"From kick-off, Stayte saw the goalkeeper off his line and smashed it directly towards the net, which went in," Sparozvich said.

"The ref's then blown the whistle straight after the kick-off for the goal.

"We scraped home, it was quite an eventful night."

The Stayte goal made up for one he wasn't given earlier in the game.

He scored but there was a hole in the net so according to the referees they didn't see the ball go in.

The game was stopped for five minutes to repair it.

Sparozvich was critical of that decision as well as one to have four minutes of added time.

"I have no idea where that came from," he said.

"The Doon Villa coach also questioned the time."

The side was aided in the end by the decision but Sparozvich said it should not have come to that.

"We were cruising and had control of the game," he said.

"Then we switched off and allowed them back in and we can't let that happen."

Sparozvich said Jaryd Bennier was one of the best as he scored two goals.

The side now faces The Waves in the next round of the FFA Cup this Saturday.