AT A GLANCE: Rotary cruises for a good cause

5th Jun 2017 3:41 PM
Updated: 3:43 PM

SMILING, windswept faces were all that could be seen out on the Urangan Harbour as the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise decked out the regatta for charity.

Rotarians and sailing enthusiasts alike were out in force for the annual Cruise for Charity event on Sunday, which raised funds for local charities and the rural fire brigade.

 

Skipper of New Horizons IV Tony Coutts-Smith took out first place, with Red Ted taking out second and Halcyon in third.

Over $5000 was raised from the event, which organiser George Duck said would help the worthwhile causes the Bay's local charities dedicated themselves to.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

