At large: Gympie police hunt stolen, damaged car after evade

Gympie police are still on the hunt for a stolen silver Prado. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Tom Daunt
by

GYMPIE police are this morning on the hunt for a stolen, silver Toyota Prado four wheel drive that caused bedlam in town late yesterday evening.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a Lower Wonga address on November 23, and spotted on the Bruce Highway by Gympie police yesterday.

Police were unable to successfully intercept the vehicle and it, and its driver are still outstanding.

A police spokesman said there were reports the vehicle had crashed through several fences and it would more than likely be carrying damage to the front.

Police are urging members of the public to exercise caution if they see the vehicle and to contact Gympie police or Crime Stoppers immediately.

Gympie Times
