Police at the scene of a shooting on Acacia Rd, Bauple. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

AT LARGE: Search for Bauple gunman continues

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
17th Feb 2020 3:40 PM
THE search continues for the gunman wanted in connection with a shooting at a home in Bauple last week.

A police spokesman said no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

“The suspect is still at large,” he said.

Officers and ambulance services were called to the Acacia Rd property on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, who sustained gunshot wounds to both his legs, was treated on scene before being airlifted to a Sunshine Coast hospital for further care.

Police allege the men had an argument prior to the shots being fired.

Detective Senior Constable Travis Kirby told reporters in Maryborough the following day the victim appeared to have been targeted and that they “knew each other.”

Snr Const Kirby and a scenes of crime officer scoured the property, using a shovel and metal detector to try and locate any clues that may have been missed in the fading light the evening before.

Police described the suspect as being a Caucasian male about 175cm tall, with a beard and scruffy appearance.

He had been wearing dark clothing at the time and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone who sees the man has been advised to contact police immediately and avoid approaching him.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

