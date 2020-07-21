Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels at Maryborough Airport – Kieran Ward takes a look at this 1957 Rollamatic Rabbit. Photo: File
Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels at Maryborough Airport – Kieran Ward takes a look at this 1957 Rollamatic Rabbit. Photo: File
Whats On

AT LAST: A favourite Coast event Covid hasn’t canned

Stuart Fast
21st Jul 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL eyes will be looking to the sky as the Maryborough Aero Club holds its annual Wings and Wheels aviation spectacular on August 1.

Event spokeswoman Karin Middleton said organisers had many sleepless nights in the lead up to Wings and Wheels 2020.

"The planning committee has worked hard to ensure we will have a successful day and keep people as safe as we possibly can," Ms Middleton said.

The day is opportunity to get out in the sun and have some fun while supporting the SES and Maryborough-based Aviation Military Museum.

This year's event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first landing of a powered aircraft at the city's then landing strip at Ullulah Lagoon.

Returning this year will be most of the popular attractions including car and aircraft displays, antique stationary engines and the extraordinary colours and sounds of the Victory Village Medieval Group.

Organisers have worked Queensland Health to ensure the event's Covid Safe plan had the necessary safety measures.

"We are not expecting any problems with COVID-19 but it doesn't hurt to be prepared," Ms Middleton said.

"There will be sanitising stations situated around the airfield and these will be topped up during the entire day."

Entry is free. There will be people collecting donations around the event.

More Stories

coronavirus restrictions easing maryborough aero club wings and wheels
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOOK SMART: Bay teacher creates tool for ATAR arsenal

        premium_icon BOOK SMART: Bay teacher creates tool for ATAR arsenal

        Community New physics textbook straight from Hervey Bay

        Trailer safely secured but still stolen

        premium_icon Trailer safely secured but still stolen

        Crime Wheel clamps and locks did not stop opportunistic thieves

        $1m project to keep high quality water flowing

        premium_icon $1m project to keep high quality water flowing

        Council News Upgrade to ageing infrastructure essential, councillor says