AT LAST: A favourite Coast event Covid hasn’t canned

Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels at Maryborough Airport – Kieran Ward takes a look at this 1957 Rollamatic Rabbit. Photo: File

ALL eyes will be looking to the sky as the Maryborough Aero Club holds its annual Wings and Wheels aviation spectacular on August 1.

Event spokeswoman Karin Middleton said organisers had many sleepless nights in the lead up to Wings and Wheels 2020.

"The planning committee has worked hard to ensure we will have a successful day and keep people as safe as we possibly can," Ms Middleton said.

The day is opportunity to get out in the sun and have some fun while supporting the SES and Maryborough-based Aviation Military Museum.

This year's event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first landing of a powered aircraft at the city's then landing strip at Ullulah Lagoon.

Returning this year will be most of the popular attractions including car and aircraft displays, antique stationary engines and the extraordinary colours and sounds of the Victory Village Medieval Group.

Organisers have worked Queensland Health to ensure the event's Covid Safe plan had the necessary safety measures.

"We are not expecting any problems with COVID-19 but it doesn't hurt to be prepared," Ms Middleton said.

"There will be sanitising stations situated around the airfield and these will be topped up during the entire day."

Entry is free. There will be people collecting donations around the event.