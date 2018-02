The colourful scene at Torquay Beach during the SLSQ Youth Championships last year.

HERVEY Bay's junior surf lifesavers will flock to Alexandra Headland this week for the Surf Life Saving Queensland Youth Championships.

The competition will be held at the Sunshine Coast from Friday, March 2, until Sunday, March 4.

Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club hosted the event last year.

It attracted more than 4000 visitors and injected about $2 million into the economy.