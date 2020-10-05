Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ CAPRICORN Rescue was tasked yesterday morning to a near drowning in 1770.
RACQ CAPRICORN Rescue was tasked yesterday morning to a near drowning in 1770.
News

Athlete, 70, hospitalised after triathlon

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
5th Oct 2020 6:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RACQ CAPRICORN Rescue was tasked yesterday morning to a near drowning in 1770.

A man in his 70s was participating in a triathlon event when he suffered a suspected heart attack.

He was pulled from the water unconscious by local Surf Lifesavers and resuscitated on scene.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter landed on scene and the onboard Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic stabilised the man for transport to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He remained in a serious but stable condition throughout the flight and was accompanied by his partner.

Due to the quick response of the personnel first on scene and their ability to defibrillate and apply CPR, it is expected the patient will make a full recovery.

racq capricorn rescue triathlon
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussies to score generous tax cuts

        Aussies to score generous tax cuts

        Politics Personal tax cuts, huge infrastructure spending, and expanded first homebuyer incentives are all part of Budget measures being released tomorrow.

        14 Fabulous tracks and trails in the Gympie region

        Premium Content 14 Fabulous tracks and trails in the Gympie region

        News The clear and sunny weekend ahead is the perfect time to get out.

        The real-life stories behind Dunga 2020

        Premium Content The real-life stories behind Dunga 2020

        News “I believe we are a great indicator of the spirit of the Fraser Coast.”