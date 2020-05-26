HUNGRY FOR HUNDY: Competitors need to nominate early

Hervey Bay 100 - Kathryn Krosch took first place in the 2019 open female category. Photo: Cody Fox

TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay 100 race co-ordinator Jeff Morris is offering tips for people wanting to register for this year's race.

Hervey Bay Hit 50 race nominations have already filled and entries for the main event are expected to be taken up quickly.

"The entries are likely to sell fast with the race possibly a Townsville Worlds 2021 qualifier," Morris said.

He said there would be many disappointed people if they delayed registering for the annual event.

Morris had four steps for potential entrants:

1. Set your alarm for 6.45am Thursday to get your computer ready

2. Favourite the entry link from the website, or use https://tinyurl.com/2020HB100

3. Log on to your Active account to make sure you have your password sorted.

4. Decide if you want a Hundy Towel or singlet as your entry gift. If you decide singlet, towel can be bought at entry for $25.

For further information visit the Hervey Bay 100 Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HerveyBay100