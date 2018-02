Maryborough athletics annual day/night carnival - Chloe Hodges from Maryborough just clips the bar in the U/11 high jump.

Maryborough athletics annual day/night carnival - Chloe Hodges from Maryborough just clips the bar in the U/11 high jump. Alistair Brightman

JUNIOR athletes will converge on the North Burnett for the Nordic Sports Central Coast Regional Championships.

The competition will draw the best athletes from the under-7 to U17 age groups, from clubs including Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Maryborough and Gayndah.

The carnival, held at Gayndah Sports Grounds, starts Saturday at 8.30am.