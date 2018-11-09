Menu
ON TOUR: Maryborough Special School's triathlon team, and their buddies, who competed at the Noosa Multisports Festival.
Sport

Athletes, special school, work and tri together

Matthew McInerney
by
9th Nov 2018 12:01 AM

TRIATHLON: It is a weekend like no other for Maryborough Special School's athletes.

The school's representatives have partnered with members of Fraser Coast's triathlon community for years to compete at the annual Noosa Multisport Festival. This year, 13 students and their buddies competed at the Tingirana Noosa Special Triathlon.

Teacher Tanya Truscott said it was an event students - and some who have left - anticipated all year, and has the power to form life-long friendships.

"We had a few first-time buddies and some of the kids have already asked to be paired with them again next year,” Truscott said. "It's great to see them enjoy the weekend.”

