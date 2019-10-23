Athletes to make Bay sporting history

BOCCIA: Nothing has ever held Lachlan Kavanagh back.

Now, the Hervey Bay athlete will be part of Fraser Coast sporting history as he competes in the Sporting Wheelies and Disabled Association Queensland State and National Boccia Championships.

Lachlan will be one of two Fraser Coast athletes at the tournament - the first time the region has sent two athletes to a representative boccia competition.

Lachlan, a former state, national and international boccia player, will compete alongside fellow Bay athlete Robert Agius, who is new to the sport.

They will compete in different classifications in the single and team/pairs formats over the weekend.

The tournament, held from Fraday November 1 to Monday November 4 at Boondall in Brisbane, will feature athletes in wheelchairs competing in the unique sport.

Boccia is similar to lawn bowls and bocce, and played indoors.

It is predominantly played by anyone with a physical disability affecting all four limbs, or by athletes with a severe disability who use a wheelchair.

Lachlan recently competed in the third leg of Sporting Wheelies' tri-series, held in Brisbane.

He came away with first place in the BC1/2 classification.

Lachlan and Robert have been training at the Hervey Bay PCYC under the supervision of former state and national coach John Kavanagh.

Boccia is a new sport in the Wide Bay.

Players meets on Tuesday and Saturday at the PCYC.

Lachlan and his father, John, introduced the sport to the region earlier this year.

"It is about everyone having fun and being active," John said.

"It creates social interaction and a feeling of achievement."