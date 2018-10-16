Athletes to race weeks out from Hervey Bay 100

TRIATHLON: Just one month remains until hundreds of athletes from across Australia descend on Hervey Bay to Suffer in Paradise.

The event, the region's biggest multisport event which challenges triathletes to swim 2km, ride 80km and run 18km, will be held on November 17-18.

Events include the time-honoured Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100, the 2km Barge2Beach ocean swim, and the Hervey Bay 50, which will debut this year.

The Hervey Bay 50 was originally planned to feature just 50 athletes, but overwhelming popularity forced organisers to double the number of places, which sold out.

The Barge2Beach is more than half-full, while hundreds have entered the 100km epic.

Local athletes will have a prime opportunity to prepare for the region's showpiece event on Sunday when Hervey Bay Triathlon Club hosts its second race day.

The 1km swim, 30km ride and 8km run, which starts at Seafront Oval, is not only a solid hit-out for the Hervey Bay 100, but will be used by many local athletes as preparation for the Noosa Triathlon, which will be held on November 4.

Go to herveybaytriclub.org .au to register before Sunday. Under-10s start at 6.30am, with seniors from 7.15am.