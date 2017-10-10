32°
ATHLETICS: New talent rises from Day Night carnival

YOUNG STARTERS: Maryborough's Georgia Mitchell was one of dozens of young competitors at the Athletics Day/Night Carnival over the weekend. Alistair Brightman
Blake Antrobus
by

IN THE eyes of Cathy Woods, athletics is back on the rise.

The organiser of the weekend's Day Night Carnival said more than 180 young athletes were out in force at the weekend's carnival, one of the largest she has seen in years.

Woods said she was seeing a new talent rise up with the junior athletes.

"There's definitely more young kids compared to last year, most were between the Under-7s and 14s groups,” Woods said.

"A lot of parents said it's their first carnival for their kids.

"It's always encouraging to see.”

She attributed the event's popularity to the buzz generated from the Commonwealth Games, which was helping young kids get interested in the sport.

"Kids will do it at school, then progress to join school teams,” Woods said.

"I think it will carry on over into next year...there's a bit of a rebirth of the athletics scene.”

