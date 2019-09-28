Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: Prime Minister Scott Morrison out...

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

Local Faces premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

STUNNING: This home at 16 Palm Wy at Dundowran Beach offers the ultimate private lifestyle for a $1,290,000 price tag. The five-bedroom three-bathroom home on 5746sq m has a choice of entertaining areas including a media room, large rumpus room with a bar and formal lounge and dining rooms. - Shaun Edward, Ray Edward Real Estate

News premium_icon STUNNING HOMES: Luxury listings on the Fraser...

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

AFL

AFL premium_icon Bay Power charged for the Wide Bay AFL finals

News

News premium_icon OPINION: Why whales are making a splash in Hervey...

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

News

News GALLERY: Fun the name of the game at M'boro Under 8s...

News

News premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

Elyas Macdonald, Emily Ladler and Cooper Jaycee at the Paisley Park Early Learning Centre held a Biggest Morning Tea event on Wednesday.

News premium_icon GALLERY: Great food for a great cause at Paisley...

EYE ON THE GOAL: Mckenzie Cox attended the Under 14 session at the Brian Kerle Basketball Clinic in Maryborough on Saturday.

Sport premium_icon GALLERY: Shooting hoops at M'boro with basketball...

HIGH SALE: 392 Bidwill Rd, Bidwill.

News premium_icon GALLERY: Top 10 houses sold in the Fraser Coast last...

Sport

Sport premium_icon GALLERY: Granville wallops Wallaroos A Grade women

SMILES ALL ROUND: Four-year-olds Lola Arnold, Gabriella Price and Dex Cooke from FCAC Koala Kindy pictured in the Bunnings stand during Hervey Bay Under 8s Kids Day Out hosted at Fraser Coast Anglican College.

News premium_icon GALLERY: Under 8s think day is great

Amelia Pollard in the 9 yrs girls high jump.

News premium_icon GALLERY: Action from Maryborough West's athletics...

Mother's Day Craft Fair at Hervey Bay RSL - Karen Summerson with her machine embroidered towel and a unicorn she purchased from a fellow stall holder.

News premium_icon Celebrating our Mums with home-made gifts

News

News premium_icon TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real...

Property

Property premium_icon Top 10 reported property sales in the Fraser Coast...

Crime

Crime premium_icon WANTED: Have you seen these people?

Lifestyle

Lifestyle premium_icon PRIDE AND JOY: The Fraser Coast's 30 most-loved...

News

News premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Photos of every Fraser Coast Prep...

AFL

‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

28th Sep 2019 5:22 PM

Andrew Bogut is always entertaining and outspoken and he has proclaimed that Aussie rock legend Paul Kelly saved the AFL Grand Final pre-game show.

Kelly came on to stage to belt out Leaps and Bounds and had the MCG rocking.

"And Paul Kelly saves the AFLGF pre-game," tweeted Bogut.

 

He was joined by a host of others in praising Kelly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kelly came out to sing some of his classics after young pop star Dean Lewis took to the stage and opted to try and get fans pumped for the Richmond v GWS showdown by singing... break up songs.

While his performance was well received it was his set list that copped a heap of flak on social media for being the wrong sort of performance.

Michael Schiavello led the chorus of those jumping on the Lewis performance accusing Lewis of "killing the atmosphere," at the MCG.

 

 

 

The pre-game was then rounded out by the always popular rendition of Up There Cazaly by Mike Brady, described as "football's anthem" by Peter Donegan.

 

But if people thought Lewis was bad they saved even more of their vitriol for Conrad Sewell's rendition of Advance Australia Fair.

Sewell delivered what was a fairly slow rendition of the anthem which featured some long notes, clearly too long for some.

 

Others simply went Sewell over his fashion sense as he performed without socks, which for some reason rankled a few commentators.

 

The entertainment came on the back of what was a nervous build up to the game for GWS fans with unbelievable scenes taking place at the ground as captain Phil Davis was nearly a late scratching.
Davis, who had come into the game under an injury cloud but declared himself fit on Saturday morning was then put through final paces in the rooms and even had to have a chat with coach Leon Cameron and team medical staff.

He struggled to reach top pace in a searching test, he went down to the rooms then re-emerged for the team warm-up.

Fox Footy commentator Mark Ricciuto posted on Twitter after the teams were named, saying he feared Davis could yet be a late withdrawal. But assistant coach Lenny Hayes said the Giants had no concerns. "He just had a fitness test. Looked to be moving well to me," Hayes told ABC Grandstand.

"I think it's full steam ahead and he'll play." The Giants had Lachie Keeffe on standby if Davis had to pull out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

afl grand final dean lewis mcg paul kelly