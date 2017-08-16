ATO pop-up kiosk offers tax time tools

BE THOROUGH: The ATO is will have a pop-up kiosk at Stockland Shopping Centre this week to help residents confidently lodge their tax return online.

THE Australian Taxation Office will be visiting Hervey Bay this week to give residents all the tools needed to confidently lodge their own tax return online.

A pop-up kiosk will be located at Stockland Shopping Centre from Thursday, August 17 to Saturday, August 19, to help local residents get the most out of the ATO's digital products and services.

The Hervey Bay pop-up is one of many that the ATO will host across Australia throughout the year.

Assistant Commissioner Kath Anderson said the pop-up events would show the community how to simplify their tax affairs.

"Managing tax can be difficult sometimes. That's why we're getting out into the community and showing people just how easy and useful our digital products are," Ms Anderson said.

"Our staff will be at each pop-up office to provide helpful tutorials and on the spot demonstrations."

Ms Anderson said it is the perfect opportunity to learn about the ATO's online lodgement tool, myTax, which is suitable for any anyone who wants to lodge their tax return in a simplified, digital format.

"In addition to online tax lodgements, we also have a range of other online services to help people manage their tax and super affairs, including our myDeductions tool in the ATO app.

"MyDeductions allows you to snap, save and store your individual income tax deductions in one convenient place.

"It is a great way to keep track of your expenses without having to worry about lost and faded receipts."

Ms Anderson said that the ATO's digital services also provide a variety of other benefits.

"You can manage a range of personal financial information using our online services, available via myGov.

"It's easy to lodge and revise activity statements, find and manage your super, and view your study and training support loan account balance.

"Our staff will be able to show you how to set up a myGov account and link to the ATO in order to access our latest digital products and services."

For more information on our pop-up kiosks, visit www.ato.gov.au/popup or visit Facebook and search Hervey Bay pop-up office.

ATO POP-UP KIOSK

Stockland Shopping Centre, Central Ave, Pialba.