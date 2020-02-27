Attempted armed robbery reported on M’boro boat ramp

ALLEGED ROBBERY: Maryborough detectives are calling for witnesses regarding an alleged robbery on February 23.

ALLEGED ROBBERY: Maryborough detectives are calling for witnesses regarding an alleged robbery on February 23.

DETECTIVES are calling for witnesses and dashcam vision that could help investigate a reported attempted armed robbery on a public boat ramp.

Police say about 6am on Sunday, February 23, the driver of a white VT Holden Commodore sedan pulled up several meters away from where a man had parked his vehicle near the Lamington Bridge, Maryborough ramp.

An unknown man left the white car and allegedly threatened another man with a knife, demanding his keys.

The man ran towards the bridge to get help.

The unknown offender allegedly chased the man a short distance before going back to the car and driving off towards Fort St.

The alleged offender is described as Caucasian, aged between 30 and 40, slim build and about six-feet-tall.

The Commodore has distinctive alloy mag rims and a primer/grey paint patch on the rear quarter panel.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam vision, or any information they believe will assist in the investigation is asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form, 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.