Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALLEGED ROBBERY: Maryborough detectives are calling for witnesses regarding an alleged robbery on February 23.
ALLEGED ROBBERY: Maryborough detectives are calling for witnesses regarding an alleged robbery on February 23.
News

Attempted armed robbery reported on M’boro boat ramp

Stuart Fast
27th Feb 2020 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are calling for witnesses and dashcam vision that could help investigate a reported attempted armed robbery on a public boat ramp.

Police say about 6am on Sunday, February 23, the driver of a white VT Holden Commodore sedan pulled up several meters away from where a man had parked his vehicle near the Lamington Bridge, Maryborough ramp.

An unknown man left the white car and allegedly threatened another man with a knife, demanding his keys.

The man ran towards the bridge to get help.

The unknown offender allegedly chased the man a short distance before going back to the car and driving off towards Fort St.

The alleged offender is described as Caucasian, aged between 30 and 40, slim build and about six-feet-tall.

The Commodore has distinctive alloy mag rims and a primer/grey paint patch on the rear quarter panel.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam vision, or any information they believe will assist in the investigation is asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form, 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

maryborough maryborough crime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Aussie dollar hits 11-year low

    Aussie dollar hits 11-year low
    • 27th Feb 2020 11:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’boro MP plans next step after emergency department upgrade

        premium_icon M’boro MP plans next step after emergency department upgrade

        News Mr Saunders said the new emergency department was state of the art

        NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        premium_icon NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        News Men who have faced court over child offences

        Cancer survivor returns to clinic to celebrate anniversary

        premium_icon Cancer survivor returns to clinic to celebrate anniversary

        News ‘I still went shopping afterwards, but it wasn’t such a great day’

        Alleged drunken race ends as driver crashes into pole

        premium_icon Alleged drunken race ends as driver crashes into pole

        News A 53-year-old man is due in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court next month for alleged...