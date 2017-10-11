Attempted break-in, Scarness

FAILED ATTEMPT: A person attempted the break in earlier this month.

FAILED ATTEMPT: A person attempted the break in earlier this month. Valerie Horton

POLICE are investigating the attempted break-in of a home at Scarness.

Residents at the Cassia Ave address returned home to find someone had tried to open their door.

It is believed the attempt was made between 3.30pm October 1 and 9am October 2.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Acting Hervey Bay Police Duty Sergeant Craig Lewis said it was important to ensure screen doors were key locked and doors and windows were closed.

He said anyone who spotted suspicious behaviour should contact their local police.