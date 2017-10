FAILED ATTEMPT: The occupants of the home returned to evidence of the attempted robbery.

FAILED ATTEMPT: The occupants of the home returned to evidence of the attempted robbery. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2

A PERSON has attempted to break into a home on Cypress St, Torquay.

Occupants left the property about 8.30am on Monday and upon returning at 7.15pm found the fly screen of their back door torn off and its louvres bent.

The offender was unable to gain entry due to security grills on the doors.

