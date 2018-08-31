Attempted robbery at Hervey Bay Boat Club heard in court

Pialba man Danial Lier indicated in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court that he intends to plead guilty to a charge of attempted robbery. Facebook

THE accused felon behind an attempted armed robbery at the Hervey Bay Boat Club says he will be pleading guilty to the offence.

Police allege Danial Kevin Ray Lier was armed with a knife when he demanded money from a female employee at the venue in June.

Police allege Danial Kevin Ray Lier was armed with this knife in the attempted robbery at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

In Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 28-year-old's matter was committed to the Hervey Bay District Court. He is charged with attempted armed robbery.

Statements from 12 witnesses were tendered, as well as other evidence including photographs and a video of an interview with Mr Lier.

The Pialba man will appear in the District Court at a later date.