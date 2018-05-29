Menu
Crime

Attempted theft at Pialba grocery store

Inge Hansen
by
29th May 2018 12:01 PM

A WOMAN allegedly attempted to steal hundreds of dollars worth of goods from a grocery store in Pialba.

Police say the unknown woman entered the store on Saturday and went to exit with a trolley full of items including baby goods.

She allegedly pushed the trolley out of the store before staff followed and confronted the woman.

The Chronicle understands the woman yelled aggressively at those who confronted her before running away.

The total cost of the items left in the trolley was reportedly $737.70.

    Local Partners