Atzori to fight for Diamondback FC's new lightweight title

MMA: Hervey Bay grappler Greg "The Tarantula” Atzori has two months to prepare for shot at a new major lightweight championship.

Atzori will go toe-to-toe Ethan Duniam when Diamondback Fighting Championships returns to the William Magarey Room at Adelaide Oval on August 17.

It will be the first time Atzori fights for a title since April 2, 2016, when he lost his Eternal MMA lightweight title to Isaac "The Planet Smasher” Tisdell.

A 3-2 win-loss record since has put Atzori back on track to the pointy end of the Australian top 10 rankings. That, Diamondback FC promoter Craig Icke said, is why the Tarantula will compete for the promotion's first lightweight strap.

"I saw him fight in Adelaide about four or five years ago and I was impressed by the way he went about things,” Icke said.

"He's a really tough fighter.

"He's just fought and beat two of the upcoming stars so that's got him deep inside that top 10. He deserves the shot.”

While the rest of the Diamondback FC 6 card is yet to be announced, Icke said the promotion's champions were among the best in the country.

"Only the guys in the top 10 will get a shot at the titles. It's not like other promotions where you could get someone ranked 15 against 25, this is a genuine title.”