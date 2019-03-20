Menu
Aubinville Sewage Treatment Plant. Photo: Megan Pope / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Aubinville to smell sweeter after sewage plant upgrade

Carlie Walker
20th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
AUBINVILLE will soon be smelling a lot sweeter.

The first phase of an $8.4 million upgrade of the Aubinville Sewerage Treatment Plant in Maryborough is underway.

The current project will focus on the inlet works with a new raw sewage pump station, screens and grit removal systems as well as odour control equipment, a trade waste receiving system and generator to ensure the plant can continue working if the mains power goes down.

"A big plus will be the improved quality of effluent produced by the plant as aging equipment, that is not performing or at high risk of failure, is replaced," Councillor Darren Everard said.

"The improved reliability of the plant will be a great benefit to residents and the environment.

"The project is another indication of council's commitment to reduce our environmental footprint and to manage waste sustainably.

"It will also be a nicer place for staff to work."

Tenders for the inlet works and other refurbishment works are expected to be called in the coming months.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

