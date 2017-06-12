Audit could determine future of Fraser Island dingoes

THE way dingoes are managed on Fraser Island could be about to change.

A spokesman for Queensland Parks and Wildlife confirmed yesterday an audit of the State Government's controversial dingo management strategy would be finalised in September.

"Information derived from this audit will be considered, along with other operational information about the implementation of the strategy to date, to determine the need for any changes to the strategy," the spokesman said.

The current strategy identifies "high-risk" dingoes and allows rangers to shoot repeat offenders.

According to a department report, high-risk interactions with dingoes increased by 185.7% between 2015 to 2016.

But the QPWS spokesman said the figures had been consistent since 2009, with 2015 having the lowest number of interactions over the seven year period.

"Generally problem dingoes are assessed on a case-by-case basis when a dingo's behaviour is demonstrated to be dangerous," the spokesman said.

"This selective approach means only a small number of animals are euthanised."

The spokesman said high risk interactions include lunging or bailing up a person, nipping, biting, or attacking.

Hungry Dingo on Fraser Island Michael Hall

Cheryl Bryant from Save Fraser Island Dingoes said the health and welfare of the animals should be the priority.

"We're still getting information that dingoes are in bad condition...they (the department) should be monitoring their health, and it seems they're not doing that," Ms Bryant said.

"Research into the genetic diversity of the animals has stopped as well. We want to know what they have planned, what research they have planned for the future."

She said the organisation supported a dingo audit in theory but the results "remain to be seen."

High-risk interactions year by year: