Audit on dangerous Bay road could lead to more upgrades

Booral and Keen road intersection Crash. Three vehicles involved, three people taken to hospital in a stable condition.

RESULTS from a safety audit carried out on Booral Rd will be included in future planning and delivery programs, according to a spokesman from Transport and Main Roads.

The external audit included 11.9km of the road and 13 intersections.

“While the potential upgrades could incorporate turn lanes into the design, no formal planning has been completed at this time,” the spokesman said.

“In January we completed an upgrade of the Booral Rd and Woods Rd intersection.”

The $485,000 upgrade was funded under TMR’s Safer Roads Sooner program and included widening Booral Road to provide dedicated right and left turn lanes at the intersection.

“Safety was improved by separating through and turning traffic and reducing the potential for rear-end crashes,” the spokesman said.

“The SRS program provides funding on a priority basis to high-benefit, cost-effective project that address both known and potential high severity crash sites on the state-controlled road network.

“While there is currently no funding allocated in the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program 2019-20 to 2022-23 for additional upgrades of intersections on Booral Rd, we will continue to seek funding opportunities where required.”