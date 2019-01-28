Aura community enjoys a year of massive growth

AERIAL images taken just one year apart reveal the swift pace of construction at Stockland's $5 billion Aura community on the Sunshine Coast.

With the rapidly growing community welcoming up to 10 families each week, more than 2500 residents now call Aura home.

Hundreds of new houses have been constructed in Aura's first suburb of Baringa in the past 12 months, along with new streets, parks and community facilities.

Stockland development manager Hannah Madill said it was exciting to watch the transformation as home buyers continued to seek out the highly-liveable, connected and sustainable community being created at Aura.

"The benefits of Aura's lifestyle, the range of affordable housing options, high-quality amenities and its family-friendly environment means that we have been fast-tracking the release of land to cater for the strong buyer interest," Ms Madill said. "2018 was a year of milestones. Our first school opened, along with the Baringa Skate Plaza and Civic Square and our first sports fields, and construction began on our first shopping centre and our first early learning centre."

POPULATION GROWTH: Aerial shot of Aura taken in January 2018. Contributed

Construction also started on the first buildings in the $215million Aura Business Park in September.

Ms Madill said Stockland had invested more than $192million in projects across the Coast in 2018, creating hundreds of new jobs for locals.

Construction is expected to ramp up further this year, with Aura Central, the future heart of Aura, due to welcome its first residents in mid-2019.

Aura Central will ultimately feature a 90-hectare city centre, the extensive People's Place parkland as well as education and sports facilities.

Land is now available at Aura starting from $175,000 for a 210sqm lot to $360,800 for a 756sqm lot.