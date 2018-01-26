AUS DAY AWARDS: A century of sport, recognised

SHE may be 100 years old but Cecilia Hynes - Celie to most - is just as passionate about hockey now as she was eight decades ago.

Celie celebrated her 100th birthday on October 10, 2017. Today, she will be formally recognised as Fraser Coast's sportsperson of the year.

"I feel there are many young people who could get it before me, but I'm very honoured," Celie said at her Tinana home yesterday.

Cecilia Hynes - Fraser Coast Sportsperson of the Year. Alistair Brightman

"To get to this age and get something, it's wonderful."

Celie is a Tinana Hockey Club stalwart, but decades before she helped start and develop the club, which will celebrate 50 years next month, she was a young rookie in North Queensland.

Her hockey journey started as a 16-year-old in Mt Isa, before a move to Ayr courtesy of her father's employment in the rail industry saw Celie start her first team.

"Then I came here and got involved very, very, very, much," Celie said.

Cecilia Hynes celebrating her 100th birthday on the 10th of October. Pictured at a tree planting ceremony at the Elizabeth Park Rose Garden in Maryborough with great granddaughter Rose Thomas. Rose shares the same birth date as her great grandmother and was born on the tenth of the tenth of the tenth. Alistair Brightman

Today's honour recognises her long-term love for hockey, both for her beloved Tinana and the Maryborough District Hockey Association.

That involvement started with a knock on the door.

"Fifty years ago, a gentleman came to the door and said 'I believe you have a lot of daughters, I want to start a hockey team'," Celie recalled.

Cecilia Hynes - Fraser Coast Sportsperson of the Year. Alistair Brightman

"That chap bowed out that year and I took over.

"I worked hard. I used to go around from house-to- house to get players."

She is still a regular sight at MDHA games, though her direct involvement with individual teams has decreased. That doesn't mean she has stopped contributing, far from it.

"I still do the roll, I still do the uniforms, the meetings are still here," she said.

"I go out to hockey, but I haven't done the bench (in 2017).

"The last team I trained I was 83, but I used to coach every day. I've earned my little bit, I hope."