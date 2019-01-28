AUS DAY AWARDS: Athletes doing the Fraser Coast proud

KYM Lingard's prowess in the water has netted her countless trophies for surf lifesaving, swimming and triathlon.



As the region's Sportsperson of the Year for 2019, she's showing no signs of slowing down.



Ms Lingard is best recognised as a member of Hervey Bay's Swimming, Surf Lifesaving, Masters Swimming and Triathlon Clubs and as a regular surf lifesaving patrol member on Torquay Beach.



She has received more than 12 awards over her distinguished career, including Overall Age Champion in the North Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.

Our volleyball champion

Aldridge State High School's Hannah Karrasch, 14, was selected for Australia's volleyball team to tour Thailand. Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle Matthew McInerney

ONE look at Hannah Karrasch's sport CV and it's easy to see why she was named the Fraser Coast's Young Sports-person of the Year.



In the last two years, she's had two netball tours to China and Vietnam, captained the gold-winning Queensland Under-17 Maroon Volleyball team and competed in the South East Asian Volleyball Championships in Singapore, competing as part of the 19 Years and Under Queensland Schools Sport Volleyball Team.



On the local scene, Hannah captained the Aldridge State High School volleyball team to a bronze medal at the 2017 All Schools Volleyball Cup.

