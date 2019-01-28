Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Masters Surf Carnival at Torquay - Kym Lingard from Hervey Bay in the women's board race.
Masters Surf Carnival at Torquay - Kym Lingard from Hervey Bay in the women's board race. Alistair Brightman
News

AUS DAY AWARDS: Athletes doing the Fraser Coast proud

Blake Antrobus
by
28th Jan 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KYM Lingard's prowess in the water has netted her countless trophies for surf lifesaving, swimming and triathlon.

As the region's Sportsperson of the Year for 2019, she's showing no signs of slowing down.

Ms Lingard is best recognised as a member of Hervey Bay's Swimming, Surf Lifesaving, Masters Swimming and Triathlon Clubs and as a regular surf lifesaving patrol member on Torquay Beach.

She has received more than 12 awards over her distinguished career, including Overall Age Champion in the North Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.

Our volleyball champion

Aldridge State High School's Hannah Karrasch, 14, was selected for Australia's volleyball team to tour Thailand. Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Aldridge State High School's Hannah Karrasch, 14, was selected for Australia's volleyball team to tour Thailand. Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle Matthew McInerney

ONE look at Hannah Karrasch's sport CV and it's easy to see why she was named the Fraser Coast's Young Sports-person of the Year.

In the last two years, she's had two netball tours to China and Vietnam, captained the gold-winning Queensland Under-17 Maroon Volleyball team and competed in the South East Asian Volleyball Championships in Singapore, competing as part of the 19 Years and Under Queensland Schools Sport Volleyball Team.

On the local scene, Hannah captained the Aldridge State High School volleyball team to  a bronze medal at the 2017  All Schools Volleyball Cup.
 

More Stories

Show More
australia day fcaustraliaday fcsport maryborough sportsperson of the year
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    AUS DAY AWARDS: Community event, community group recognised

    premium_icon AUS DAY AWARDS: Community event, community group recognised

    News Our navy cadets and the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge have taken out the prestigious Community Group and Event awards

    • 28th Jan 2019 6:30 PM
    Impact of national decline in GP training intake on Bay

    premium_icon Impact of national decline in GP training intake on Bay

    News Regional areas feel pain of numbers decline more than cities

    • 28th Jan 2019 6:12 PM
    High honour for former Wide Bay MP

    premium_icon High honour for former Wide Bay MP

    News Deputy prime minister, leader of the National Party ...

    • 28th Jan 2019 6:04 PM
    Everything you need to know about new ATAR system

    premium_icon Everything you need to know about new ATAR system

    Education Here's what you need to know about Year 12 assessment changes

    • 28th Jan 2019 5:40 PM