AUS DAY AWARDS: Beaming pride for Bay's star gymnast

Level 10 gymnast Katelyn Riphagen is the Fraser Coast's Young Citizen of the Year.
Level 10 gymnast Katelyn Riphagen is the Fraser Coast's Young Citizen of the Year. Valerie Horton

DEDICATING 14 years to gymnastics and dance has paid off for Hervey Bay gymnast Katelyn Riphagen.

Along with accolades from Wide Bay Gymnastics, the Hervey Bay Dance School and her own coaching classes, the Urangan State High School student has now been named the Fraser Coast's Young Citizen of the Year.

It's another proud accomplishment for the now 16-year-old gymnast, who reached the highest level in her sport in 2016.

"Gymnastics is one of the biggest things in my life, and I feel pretty honoured to receive this award for it," Katelyn said.

"To me, Australia Day is about having fun and enjoying life."

Proud mum Vickie, said she was "blown away" by daughter's achievement.

