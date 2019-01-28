AUS DAY AWARDS: Community event, community group recognised

Australia Day celebration at the Brolga in Maryborough - (L) Wayne Mooney and Rob Hatchman from TS Maryborough Australian Navy Cadets, winners of the Community Group of the Year.

Australia Day celebration at the Brolga in Maryborough - (L) Wayne Mooney and Rob Hatchman from TS Maryborough Australian Navy Cadets, winners of the Community Group of the Year. Alistair Brightman

TRAINING hundreds of cadets into future navy servicemen and women has paid off for the TS Maryborough - Australian Navy Cadets.



The Fraser Coast's Community Group of the Year is comprised of teenagers who are best recognised for their service at the region's memorial services, leading the parade every year on Anzac Day in Maryborough as well as services in Tiaro and the surrounding areas.



Cadets and their Drum Corp learn basic drill, seamanship, emergency response procedures, leadership skills and volunteering their time to help the community.



In 2015, 2017 and 2018, TS Maryborough won the Best in Flotilla Award and followed with the Navy League of Australia Trophy for 2017 and 2018.

Technology challenge takes top spot

HUNDREDS of volunteers helped put last year's Fraser Coast Technology Challenge together.



Because of their efforts, the event was named the Fraser Coast's Community Event of the Year, beating out 15 nominations from all over the region.



The three-day challenge in the heart of Maryborough covers a multitude of events fuelled by science, technology, fitness and endurance.



Organised by the Maryborough Chamber of Commerce, the event is made possible by hundreds of volunteers from across the region's education and business communities.



Thousands of high school students spent months perfecting their human powered vehicles for the event's 24-hour race, where teams compete to clock up the most laps on the course. Other events at the challenge included push kart races by primary schools, robotics, solar boats and CO2-powered dragsters.



This year's program will be expanded to include drones.