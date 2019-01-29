Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia Day celebration at the Brolga in Maryborough - Rebecca Knowles - winner Cultural Award of the Year.
Australia Day celebration at the Brolga in Maryborough - Rebecca Knowles - winner Cultural Award of the Year. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now
News

AUS DAY AWARDS: Cultural talents shining through

Blake Antrobus
by
29th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHETHER it be paintings, prints, postcards or drink coolers, Rebecca Knowles' artwork can be found across the Fraser Coast.

Her creations, which are highly sought-after in the local art scene, have earned her the Fraser Coast's Cultural Award of the Year for 2019.

Organisers from the Hervey Bay 100 triathlon and Urangan Pier Markets have used her artwork for promotions and in logos.

Ms Knowles' artwork has also helped create jobs due to her commitment of having her products made in Australia.

Young dancer shines on stage

Australia Day celebration at the Brolga in Maryborough - Alexandrea Rossiter - winner Young Cultural Award of the Year with Cr Darren Everard and Mayor George Seymour.
Australia Day celebration at the Brolga in Maryborough - Alexandrea Rossiter - winner Young Cultural Award of the Year with Cr Darren Everard and Mayor George Seymour. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now

ALEXANDREA Rossiter has lost count of how many concerts she's participated in over the years.

The young dancer, who has performed in dozens of local eisteddfods since she was a child, was the recipient of the Young Cultural Award of the Year at the Australia Day celebrations at the weekend.

At last year's Maryborough Eisteddfod, aged only 12, she competed in the Under-12s, Under-15s and Under-18s categories, taking a first, three seconds, three thirds and two Highly Commended awards.

Alexandrea was also recognised for her flute performances at St Mary's College.
 

More Stories

Show More
australia day cultural award of the year fcaustraliaday hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TRIAL STARTS TODAY: Cashless debit card trial to start today

    premium_icon TRIAL STARTS TODAY: Cashless debit card trial to start today

    News The first of 6000 Hinkler welfare recipients in line for the cashless card will start using the card from today

    • 29th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    AUS DAY AWARDS: Meet the Fraser Coast's Citizens of the Year

    premium_icon AUS DAY AWARDS: Meet the Fraser Coast's Citizens of the Year

    News Our top citizens have a lot of history behind them

    • 29th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    First troubled NGR trains to arrive at M'boro today

    premium_icon First troubled NGR trains to arrive at M'boro today

    News It signals the start of major promised repairs to the trains

    • 29th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    AUS DAY AWARDS: Community event, community group recognised

    premium_icon AUS DAY AWARDS: Community event, community group recognised

    News Both are proof of the Fraser Coast's ongoing uniqueness