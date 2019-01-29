AUS DAY AWARDS: Cultural talents shining through

WHETHER it be paintings, prints, postcards or drink coolers, Rebecca Knowles' artwork can be found across the Fraser Coast.



Her creations, which are highly sought-after in the local art scene, have earned her the Fraser Coast's Cultural Award of the Year for 2019.



Organisers from the Hervey Bay 100 triathlon and Urangan Pier Markets have used her artwork for promotions and in logos.



Ms Knowles' artwork has also helped create jobs due to her commitment of having her products made in Australia.

Young dancer shines on stage

ALEXANDREA Rossiter has lost count of how many concerts she's participated in over the years.



The young dancer, who has performed in dozens of local eisteddfods since she was a child, was the recipient of the Young Cultural Award of the Year at the Australia Day celebrations at the weekend.



At last year's Maryborough Eisteddfod, aged only 12, she competed in the Under-12s, Under-15s and Under-18s categories, taking a first, three seconds, three thirds and two Highly Commended awards.



Alexandrea was also recognised for her flute performances at St Mary's College.

